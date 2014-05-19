Luis Enrique confirmed as new Barca coach

Gerardo Martino announced on Saturday he would step down from his position at Camp Nou, in mutual agreement with the club, after Barcelona failed to defend their Liga crown - only winning the Supercopa de Espana in his solitary season in charge.

The Catalan giants have swiftly turned to Luis Enrique, who represented Real Madrid and Barca during an illustrious playing career before going on to coach the latter's B team between 2008 and 2011.

He was responsible for Barcelona B earning a record finish of third in the Segunda Division in 2011.

Following an unsuccessful stint at Roma, Luis Enrique then guided Celta Vigo to ninth in La Liga this season, but confirmed on Friday that he would not remain with the Galician club as speculation mounted over his future.

The 44-year-old will now hope to replicate the outstanding achievements of Pep Guardiola, the man Luis Enrique succeeded as Barcelona's B team coach six years ago.

In a trophy-laden four-season stint, Guardiola led Barca to three Liga titles and also won each of the Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup on two occasions.

Guardiola resigned following the 2011-12 campaign and was succeeded by Tito Vilanova, who was subsequently forced to step down due to ill health, heralding the appointment of Martino last July.

A statement confirming Luis Enrique's arrival revealed he had been appointed following a recommendation from sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta.

Barcelona's new boss is set to be presented to the media on Wednesday.