Luis Enrique defends misfiring Munir, Sandro

Luis Enrique has defended youngsters Munir El Haddadi and Sandro Ramirez ahead of Barcelona's trip to Getafe on Saturday.

With Lionel Messi sidelined by a knee injury, both 20-year-olds have seen plenty of game-time in recent weeks, but neither has managed to convince so far.

Munir has yet to find the net in 10 appearances in all competitions, while Sandro remains goalless after 12 outings.

Nevertheless, Luis Enrique is not concerned by their lack of goals and feels both youngsters are on the right track.

"It does not concern me that Sandro and Munir have not scored yet," the Barcelona coach told a news conference.

"There is a big difference between getting some playing time when there is no pressure and when there is a lot of pressure to perform.

"They are getting valuable playing time under their belt, which is helping them develop. They have both been involved in some of the goals we have scored."

One of Munir and Sandro is expected to start alongside Luis Suarez and Neymar in the match against Getafe and Luis Enrique has warned that a difficult game lies in wait.

"Getafe are a complicated opponent. They are very strong in defence and have quality going forward," he said.

"Getafe always manage to make life hard for us."

Barcelona were held to a scoreless draw on their last visit to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in December 2014.