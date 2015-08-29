Luis Enrique delighted with Vermaelen's form

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is not surprised with Thomas Vermaelen's recent upturn in form after the defender scored the winner against Malaga.

Vermaelen – who has suffered an injury-stricken start to his Barca career since joining from Arsenal in 2014 – netted his first goal for the club with 17 minutes remaining to seal a 1-0 victory for the Liga champions at Camp Nou.

"For me, there is no wonder about Vermaelen," said Luis Enrique.

"We always knew he was a top player, and he is proving that in defence and now attack, as he has a big presence at set-pieces, either with his head or his feet. He is an expert.

"He has had bad circumstances because of injuries, and he is still not fully fit."

Barca were frustrated throughout, with Malaga goalkeeper Carlos Kameni in superb form, but Luis Enrique was thrilled with his side's patient display.

"I think we played a complete game," he added.

"Against a well-organized team in defence, we had to be united and intense.

"We did not despair and waited for a mistake, and when that came we were reliable."