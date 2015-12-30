Luis Enrique gives Barca a 'nine' for 2015

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique gave his team just short of a perfect mark for the year as they completed 2015 with a 4-0 win over Real Betis at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi marked his 500th appearance for the club with a goal and Luis Suarez scored a brace after Heiko Westermann's first-half own goal on Wednesday.

The win saw Barca stay top of La Liga to finish a year which saw them win five trophies.

But Luis Enrique was unwilling to describe it as perfect as he urged his team to improve on their efforts.

"It's a very good year and I put nine because everything can be improved," he said.

"I, as a player, based my philosophy on giving everything and never had anything to reproach myself, always finished every season well and as a coach I feel the same.

"We finish the year with overall satisfaction in all aspects."

Barca were fortunate to go ahead just before the half-hour mark, with Neymar hitting a controversial penalty onto the crossbar, only for Westermann to put the rebound into his own goal.

Luis Enrique praised mid-table Betis for their effort, particularly in defence, having refused to criticise the referee for awarding the spot-kick.

"It has been very tight from the start," he said.

"It is a credit to the intensity with which Betis has defended. We were not fluid."