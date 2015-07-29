Luis Enrique 'happy' with Barca's US trip

Luis Enrique is "happy" with Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States, even though the Spanish and European champions won just one of their three friendlies stateside.

Barca lost 4-2 on penalties to Chelsea in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday following a 2-2 draw with Jose Mourinho's side, and were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United three days earlier.

The Catalan giants will now return to Europe, where they face final pre-season games against Fiorentina and Roma before the UEFA Super Cup clash with fellow Liga club Sevilla.

And, despite their underwhelming results across the Atlantic, Luis Enrique feels satisfied that Barca's preparations for the new campaign are on track.

"We have been able to get playing time against top-quality opposition, we have had the chance to feel the support of lots of fans, who have been the majority in the grounds and we have been able to promote the club," the Barca coach said.

"We go back home happy."

Barca captain Andres Iniesta echoed his coach's sentiments

"There are positive things and others to improve, like at the start of every season," explained the midfielder.

"We are still trying to prepare ourselves as best we can through training sessions and matches and, beyond results, I think we have to be positive."

Barca confirmed early on Wednesday that full-back Douglas, who had to be replaced early on against Chelsea, is expected to be sidelined for around two months with a hamstring problem.