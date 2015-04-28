Luis Enrique revels in spectacular Barca goals

Luis Enrique was left racking his brains to remember the last time he witnessed so many spectacular goals in a game as Barcelona battered Getafe 6-0 at Camp Nou.

Barca had been held by Getafe in their previous two league meetings, including a 2-2 draw on their own turf last term, but the Liga leaders turned on the style with a five-goal blitz in the first half on Tuesday.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were at their devastating best throughout and ended the match with two goals each, the former making it 2-0 with a stunning volley, while the latter added the sixth with an effortless bending shot shortly after the break.

Neymar was also on the scoresheet, finishing well after a jinking run, while the evergreen Xavi hit a stunning curling shot that found the top right-hand corner from 20 yards to make it 4-0.

"I do not remember a match with many goals as spectacular," Luis Enrique said. "When the team has that level of effectiveness it makes it very difficult for any rival.

"There is room for improvement, certainly. When we re-watch it, we'll see many things."

Barca's win opened up a five-point lead over Real Madrid - who play Almeria on Wednesday - but Luis Enrique insists there is plenty of work to do.

He added: "We still have four games against worthy opponents. We can not think of anything beyond."