Luis Enrique unsure if Rakitic will be fit for El Clasico

Luis Enrique has conceded he is uncertain if Ivan Rakitic will be fit for Barcelona's meeting with Real Madrid later this month.

The Catalan side overcame BATE 3-0 at Camp Nou on Wednesday to edge closer to the Champions League knockout stages, but the Croatian was withdrawn after 20 minutes after picking up a calf injury.

Barca have since confirmed he suffered a "small tear in the soleus of the right leg" that will keep him out of Saturday's La Liga encounter with Villarreal and means Rakitic is a major doubt for El Clasico on November 21.

"Whenever anyone gets injured it's always a shame," Barca head coach Luis Enrique said.

"We are not having any luck. The injury does not allow us to rest.

"I do not know if Rakitic will play in El Clasico, it depends on the doctors and the player. For now he is out for the next game.

"There are lots of positives as it is never easy to win in the Champions League, the negative was Rakitic."

Holders Barca can book their place in the last 16 with a win over Roma on matchday five and Luis Enrique wants to finish top of the Group E.

"We want to finish top of the group, and we have to beat Roma and go from there," he added.