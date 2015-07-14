Luis Enrique wants Pedro to stay at Barca

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique wants Pedro to stay with the club amid talk of an impending exit from Camp Nou.

Pedro revealed on Monday that his release clause had been lowered to €30million and he has received offers to leave Barca.

Premier League champions Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Spain forward, who started just 15 of Barca's 38 La Liga games last season as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar formed a devastating attacking trio that fired the club to the treble.

"The Pedro situation is very clear. I don't want any player to leave," Luis Enrique said in a media conference.

"But there are contracts, there are release clauses, if the player wants to exercise it, that's his prerogative. I want him to stay."

Asked if he would offer Pedro more playing time to convince him to stay, Luis Enrique added: "I don't guarantee minutes to players because I don't know what's going to happen as the season develops.

"It's going to be a personal decision taken by him and I will respect whatever decision he takes. I don't make promises if I don't know it's a promise I can keep."