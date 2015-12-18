Luis Enrique wants to sign a striker - Bartomeu

Luis Enrique is keen to add a striker to his Barcelona squad in January, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said.

The European champions remain on course to defend their treble of Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles from last season and have reached the Club World Cup final, despite injuries suffered by star forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Head coach Luis Enrique is eager for an extra option to relieve the pressure on the South American duo and Luis Suarez, Bartomeu has said, although any deal would initially be on loan.

"The coach and the technical staff want a striker. If he comes it will be a loan deal with a right to buy," he told Sport.

Barca's transfer ban – imposed following irregularities in the signings of youngsters – will expire next month, meaning Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal will at last be clear to make their club debuts, something which excites Bartomeu.

"We'll also have Arda Turan and Vidal coming in, who are two great players," he said.

A new contract for Neymar has long been on the agenda without any significant progress, but Bartomeu is confident that they will soon reach an agreement over a deal which the Ballon d'Or nominee deserves.

"I've been talking with his father in the last few days but what Barca have done it to move things forward and call Neymar, recognising that we pay him less than he deserves and offering to start speaking about updating his contract," he added.

"I'm convinced that in the next few months we'll reach an agreement with Neymar. He represents the future of Barca and it's not just me who says that."