Luis Enrique: We're strong even without Messi

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique believes his team will remain "strong" despite losing Lionel Messi to injury.

Messi came off during the second half of Barca's 1-1 LaLiga draw with Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The Argentina star is set to miss three weeks with a groin strain, the club later announced.

Luis Enrique remains upbeat over the ability of his team, even without one of their attacking maestros.

"To lose Messi means that football loses," he said, via the club's Twitter.

"With Messi we are stronger, but we will continue being strong."

Ivan Rakitic gave Barca the lead four minutes before half-time against Atletico, but Angel Correa levelled for the visitors just past the hour-mark.

Luis Enrique felt his team were worthy of a victory, saying: "These types of games are decided by small details, and we deserved more."

Barca sit third in the table, three points behind leaders Real Madrid – who were earlier held to a draw by Villarreal.