Luiz dreaming of Champions League glory

David Luiz was delighted to round out a "great season" with Paris Saint-Germain by completing an unprecedented domestic treble - and has now set his sights on UEFA Champions League glory with the French club.

Edinson Cavani grabbed the only goal of the game as PSG defeated Auxerre 1-0 in the final of the Coupe de France on Saturday, having already won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de la Ligue.

It was also the perfect finish to Luiz's debut campaign in France, the defender having moved to Paris from Chelsea ahead of the 2014-15 season.

"It was a great season for us, very happy here," he said. "It is never easy to win one title in a season and we have won three.

"It is a pleasure to play for this club, thank you to the club, the staff, the fans, every single person who works at the club. It is a real family, human club, so it is a pleasure to play for this club."

The Brazilian is now determined to help the big-spending French side go on and be successful in Europe.

PSG reached the quarter-final stage this year, knocking out Chelsea in the process, before losing 5-1 on aggregate to Barcelona.

"Not bad, not bad, no? For my first season here," Luiz added. "This is a big club, you have to have ambition to win every single competition. We have put our level high now, so we need to keep it in this way. Of course we want to do this jump, this step in Europe also.

"It is a dream to win the Champions League. This season we lost to one of the best clubs in the world [Barcelona], so we are in the right way.

"I am very happy here so for sure one day before I leave this club, I would like to stay here for 10 years, I don't know how many years the president will give me a contract, but I would like to win the Champions League."