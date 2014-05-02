Luiz: Trophyless season would be 's**t'

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea were bundled out of the UEFA Champions League 3-1 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after last week's scoreless draw in Spain.

Having failed to make it past the fifth round in both the FA Cup and Capital One Cup this season, the Premier League title is their only remaining chance of silverware.

Despite sitting two points behind leaders Liverpool in the standings, league success is still an uphill task with rivals Manchester City boasting a game in hand.

"You can say it is a s**t season if you don't have trophies in a season at a big club. That is true," the Brazil international said.

"We are a big club and we want to win trophies. We keep fighting in the league. We cannot win automatically. It will be difficult.

"We have many fantastic players and everyone wants to win trophies. It is normal when you sit at home and watch television to see Chelsea fighting for trophies.

"We need to be a man, and it is not always possible to win. The season we won it (the Champions League) was a s**t season until the end and then we won two titles at the end."

If Chelsea do not win the Premier League title it would be the first time since the 2010-11 season that the London club have failed to claim a trophy.

Led by manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was ultimately sacked at the end of the season, Chelsea finished second in the league, reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, third round of the League Cup and were eliminated by Everton in a FA Cup fourth round replay.

They also lost 3-1 to Manchester United in the season-opening FA Community Shield.