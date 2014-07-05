Luiz was 'waiting all year' for free-kick scorcher

Luiz struck in stunning fashion in Brazil's 2-1 win over Colombia in their FIFA World Cup quarter-final, as his swerving 30-yard free-kick went into the top corner.

The 27-year-old said his team produced one of their better performances, while he took pride in his dipping long-range effort.

"Colombia have had a great World Cup and have played some really good football," Luiz said.

"Today we really went for it, though, and played the kind of football everyone likes watching, with a lot of intensity and going for goal the whole time.

"As for my free-kick, I’ve been waiting all year for one like that, with Chelsea too, and Willian came up and had a joke with me about it.

"I’m delighted it came in this game. I hit the ball well and it was lovely to watch it going in, moving like that, which made it very hard for the keeper."

Luiz's goal added to Thiago Silva's seventh-minute opener before James Rodriguez's late penalty gave Colombia hope.

Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who will be without the injured Neymar for the rest of the tournament, was pleased his team came through the encounter.

"We didn’t have a problem with tiredness after the Chile game and the team made a full recovery, as you could see in the first half," he said.

"If we’d have got the second goal then, it would have settled our nerves a bit more.

"The goal we conceded came about because we gave away possession and were caught off balance. They really committed men forward, with three strikers and James dropping into space.

"Our front men had to do a lot more running too, but we got there in the end."

Brazil face Germany in the semi-finals on Tuesday.