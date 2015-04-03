Lukaku better than Costa. claims Raiola

Lukaku cut ties with Christophe Henrotay to link up with Raiola, who also represents players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mario Balotelli and Paul Pogba.

The former Chelsea and Anderlecht man joined Everton for a club-record fee of £28 million in July last year, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

His manager Roberto Martinez has already insisted that Lukaku's decision to choose Raiola as his agent does not mean a transfer is imminent. However, Raiola's words cast some doubt over his future at Goodison Park.

"If we had met each other earlier, he wouldn't have played for Everton," Raiola told Sudpresse. "Maybe somewhere else, maybe he would still be at Chelsea.

"I want to be clear: Romelu is a better striker than Diego Costa and could have done the same as the Spaniard did this season. But the Chelsea directors had decided to buy another star [rather] than giving confidence to one of their young boys.

"Juventus was interested in him last summer, but I want to be clear: I don't think one of the Italian teams can pay that amount of money for one player. It's almost impossible. We have never said he would leave at the end of this season.

"We will see what happens in the summer, but the Everton directors don't have to think Rom will play there for the rest of his career.

"Later on, he'll play for one of world's best teams: PSG, Manchester City, Manchester United or Bayern Munich. Big names, but nothing is impossible as Rom has great potential."