Lukaku could emulate Drogba, says Pardew

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew believes in-form Everton striker Romelu Lukaku can emulate the accomplishments of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in his last five club matches and already has 13 goals to his name in all competitions.

Former Chelsea attacker Lukaku will be central to Everton's hopes when they welcome Palace to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Monday and Pardew thinks he could go on to match Drogba.

"He is the full number nine," the Palace boss was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We looked at the iconic one of the last 10 years, Drogba, and you have to say Lukaku does look like he could emulate that.

"Lukaku is an unusual player in that he is naturally left-footed. I think for a striker that is an advantage.

"Most defenders are defending right-footed players and he gives them a slight problem which sets him apart."

Palace are one point above Everton in the table going into the match.