Lukaku enjoying Martinez's 'fun' Belgium tactics

Romelu Lukaku is finding playing in Roberto Martinez's attack-minded Belgium side "fun" after scoring two goals in Sunday's 8-1 demolition of Estonia.

Martinez's men have been almost flawless so far in World Cup qualifying Group H, with the defeat of Estonia moving them on to a maximum 12 points, while they have scored 21 times and only conceded once.

Dries Mertens was in particularly inspirational form on the day, scoring twice and setting up another two, but Lukaku also played a pivotal role and added a late double of his own.

Speaking to VRT after the game, the Everton star was in a jovial mood: "How much was it again – 8-1, really?

"The team was really good and it's fun to play in such an offensive team.

"We did well in possession and created many chances. We did a good analysis of the match against the Netherlands [a 1-1 draw], where we should have done much better.

"We have scored eight times and this is the standard we should try to keep to in the next games.

"The fans come here to see a great game and that was the case. They want to see us play like our clubs and that's what we have done, so everyone is happy."