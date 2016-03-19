Lukaku: I don't want to leave Everton in a fight

Romelu Lukaku hinted he could depart Everton, with the striker admitting he does not want to leave in a fight if he does decide to move on from Goodison Park.

Lukaku's stock has continued to rise this season as he desperately tries to lead Everton to the Champions League, though the club have not been able to keep up with the Belgium international.

The 22-year-old has scored 18 goals - only less than Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane in the Premier League - but Everton continue to struggle this season, sitting 12th in the table and 11 points adrift of the European places.

And with Lukaku determined to test himself in the Champions League, his future could be away from Merseyside.

"I don't want to leave in a fight, if it happens," he said. "I won't say this or that – it is going to be good for me personally and for the club. They were the ones who believed in me at the time nobody believed in me, and gave me a platform to perform.

"I have tried to repay them with good performances, but I have an agent who deals with the interest. I do not want to be bothered with it. I just want to play my football."

"We have 10 more games to go and we are not at that point yet. We can turn it around and I will give everything to turn it around. If I didn't then I wouldn't care about the game against Chelsea," he said.

"I will do everything to take my team forward to glory. Now we are almost there. But in the league, we have to play better."

Lukaku added: "I am 23 this summer. I have been playing since I was 16 and never had a taste of the Champions League. It is going to be seven years. You think about it – if it is going to happen. Champions League football is really the next step.

"Playing every three days is something I really enjoy. At one point, we were in the Europa League and we were playing constantly, it was enjoyable. You travel, you play a hard game, you have a good result, play well, it gives you confidence to play well in the league – you play well in the league. People acknowledge that you’re performing.

"I have respect for every player, but those that do it every three days, scoring goals and winning games, giving their maximum? I take my hat off. It is not easy. When you play in the Premier League, the most competitive league, it is physical, tactical, technical, every single game, and then you have to play in Europe where you have to adapt to another type of football but you still perform. Every player wants to do it. It would be nice."