Lukaku pulls clear of Ferguson to become Everton's leading Premier League scorer
By scoring against Tottenham, Romelu Lukaku set a new benchmark for Everton goals in the Premier League.
Romelu Lukaku wrote himself into Everton history by becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League with his strike against Tottenham on Sunday.
The Belgium international moved level with Toffees great Duncan Ferguson when he netted in last weekend's 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Sunderland.
And Lukaku moved out in front on his own with his 61st Premier League goal for Everton at White Hart Lane, shrugging off compatriot Jan Vertonghen before drilling a low right-footed effort past Hugo Lloris and into the bottom-left corner to make it 2-1 to Spurs, who ultimately ran out 3-2 winners.
Ferguson's record had stood since he hung up his boots at the end of the 2005-06 season, 12 years after scoring his first Premier League goal for Everton against Merseyside rivals Liverpool in November 1994.
61 – Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals than any other Everton player in Premier League history. Sweet. March 5, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.