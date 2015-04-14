Lukaku ready for Everton return

The Belgium international is Everton's top scorer in the Premier League with eight goals, but has missed their last two games after limping off against QPR on March 22.

Lukaku had made good progress last week but was not risked by Martinez in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City on Saturday, however he should feature at Goodison Park this weekend.

"Rom is training with the group and I would expect him to be fully fit for Saturday," he told the club's official website.

"Last Saturday he wanted to be involved but it was a real risk in terms of where the injury was.

"But he's been working really well with the medical department and probably now we've got the green light to allow him to join the group.

"If he trains and doesn't get any reaction over the next few days then clearly he will be fully fit and available for the next six games, which is exactly what we want."