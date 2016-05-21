Lukaku refuses to rule out Chelsea return

Romelu Lukaku has refused to rule out a return to Chelsea after confirming he has made up his mind on whether he will leave Everton before next season.

The striker, who hit 25 goals in 46 appearances for Everton despite the club having a disappointing campaign, has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Lukaku's father Roger recently said he believes Bayern Munich would be a good fit for his son, but the 23-year-old would not be drawn on his decision.

"There are a number of clubs that have shown an interest in signing me," Lukaku, who left Chelsea for Goodison Park on a permanent basis in 2014, told HLN.

"I have already made a decision for myself, but I will keep it to myself at this stage."

Lukaku, who has been named in Belgium's squad for the upcoming Euro 2016 tournament, added that staying in the Premier League would suit his style of play.

"Will I return to Chelsea? We'll see," Lukaku said. "There is no denying that the English league is perfect for me, but there are nice clubs elsewhere, too."