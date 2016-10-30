Lukaku revelling in Bolasie link-up

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku paid tribute to his burgeoning on-field relationship with Yannick Bolasie after the duo combined once more in Sunday's 2-0 win over West Ham.

Lukaku extended his remarkable streak in the Premier League versus the Hammers by netting for the seventh straight meeting between the sides.

The Belgium international turned provider for Ross Barkley to seal the points 14 minutes from time, ending a run of five matches without a win in all competitions for Ronald Koeman's sixth-placed team.

But Bolasie's role as a creator, with four assists to his name in the top fight since joining Everton for Crystal Palace, also continues to catch the eye.

"It was a good move by the whole team, I think Yannick is shining. I'm very pleased for him to get another assist," said Lukaku, who has converted every Bolasie assist so far this term, helping him to bring up 50 Premier League goals for the Merseyside club.

"It's a good win for the team and we need to keep fighting.

"He's done well, but, like the manager says, we need to be more productive as a group.

"We have a lot of quality up front, as well as in the defence, and if you score more goals you win more games."

On his remarkable record against West Ham, Lukaku added: "I just want to win, that's it. It’s was important for us to win. We have to continue and improve."

Barkley appeared to heed calls from Koeman to up his individual form by scoring to crown an improved showing.

"It meant a lot to me, I hadn't scored for a few games and came through a difficult spell," he said.

"There's a platform for me to kick on from. The main thing is to win and for myself the target is to get more goals and to put more on a plate for the team and the big man [Lukaku]."