Lukaku sees improvement after second season

The Belgium international - confirmed as a member of his country's FIFA World Cup squad on Tuesday - has enjoyed a second successive season out on loan from parent club Chelsea.

After spending the 2012-13 campaign at West Brom, where he scored 17 goals in 35 Premier League appearances, Lukaku proved similarly productive for Everton, finding the net 15 times in 31 outings to help fire Roberto Martinez's men to fifth and a place in next season's UEFA Europa League.

And the 21-year-old feels his season at Goodison Park has helped him develop.

"It's been a good season and personally I think I have improved a lot as a player," he told the club's official website.

"I've learned a lot of things and my team-mates, manager and staff have helped me since day one to become the player that I am today.

"But, at my young age, I still have to improve and I've still got a lot to learn, so that's the next step."