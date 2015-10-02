Lukaku wants Mourinho reunion

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he is keen to work with Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho again in the future.

The Belgium international, 22, was a Chelsea player when Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge in 2013, only for the Portuguese to ship him out on loan to Everton before selling him to the Merseyside club 12 months later.

Lukaku does not hold any grudges against his former manager, though, and is keen to work with Mourinho a second time.

"Mourinho is the one coach I would like to work with," Lukaku told Sport/Foot Magazine.

"And then there are Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger. In that exact order."

Lukaku then went on to voice his admiration for Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney.

He added: "I would love to play with Wayne Rooney. He really is a great player. He is strong with his head and has a sense for goals.

"We have played against each other very often. There was a chance to play together for Duncan Ferguson's testimonial, but I had to miss the game due to injury. I still regret that."