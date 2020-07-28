Luke Bolton looking to push forward at Dundee United

Manchester City winger Luke Bolton is aiming to move his career forward after joining Dundee United on loan.

The England Under-20 international was mainly deployed as a full-back during 28 loan appearances for Sky Bet Championship side Luton last season and is keen to get further up the park after becoming Micky Mellon’s first signing.

Bolton, who was part of England’s winning squad in the 2017 Toulon Tournament, told United’s website: “It feels good to finally be here at such a prestigious club.

“I know they’ve just come up from the Championship so, hopefully, I’ll be able to contribute to helping them stay up and push for a high place in the Premiership. I’ve watched Scottish football for years (on TV) and I know Dundee United are a big part of that.

“I want to be able to play consistently week in and week out and enjoy my football.

“Last season at Luton I was happy with my achievements. I played full-back there so, hopefully, coming to United I can contribute to goals and assists.”