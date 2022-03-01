Luke McCowan misses out as Dundee host Hibernian in Scottish Premiership
Dundee forwards Luke McCowan and Zak Rudden drop out of the squad for the cinch Premiership visit of Hibernian through coronavirus-related absences.
Lee Ashcroft has returned to training following a hamstring injury.
Striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) remain out.
Hibs could be without more than 10 players for their trip to Dens Park, with Kevin Nisbet facing a lay-off with a knee problem he sustained against Celtic.
Goalkeeper Matt Macey is also doubtful with an injury he suffered on Sunday, while a couple of unnamed players are struggling with illness.
Demetri Mitchell (foot), Paul Hanlon (heel), Kyle Magennis (groin) and Harry Clarke (hamstring) are all out, while Paul McGinn and Joe Newell remain sidelined by knocks. James Scott and Elias Melkersen are set to remain out.
