Luzon made to wait for first Charlton game

Charlton Athletic have been forced into a late change of plan ahead of Saturday's match with Watford after new head coach Guy Luzon encountered work permit issues.

Luzon was appointed as Charlton's new boss on Tuesday, just two days after the Championship club sacked Bob Peeters following a nine-match winless run.

However, the Israeli will not be able to take charge of his new team at Vicarage Road, due to his work permit not being processed before the required deadline.

A statement from Charlton read: "Following his [Luzon's] appointment on Tuesday evening, the club had expected the required paperwork to be finalised in time for the head coach to take his place in the dugout at Vicarage Road.

"However, his work permit was not processed before the required deadline.

"First-team coach Damian Matthew and goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts will now take temporary charge of the side at Watford.

"It is expected that Luzon will receive his work permit next week and make his debut as Addicks boss at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday."

Charlton sit 14th in the Championship, 10 points off the top six and eight clear of the relegation zone.