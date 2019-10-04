Lyndon Dykes unlikely to make Livingston’s clash with Celtic

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is rated only 20-80 to make the visit of Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic due to an ankle injury.

Forward Chris Erskine (pelvis) and midfielder Scott Pittman (knee) are still out while defender Hakeem Odoffin is working his way back after surgery.

Manager Gary Holt also has “a couple of concerns defensively” but is hopeful that, with the international break following the match, the unnamed players in question will be available.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo returns to the Celtic squad.

The Ivorian striker was suspended for Thursday night’s 2-0 Europa League win over Cluj at Parkhead.

Neil Lennon has no reported injuries from the Group E game but forward Mikey Johnston is working his way back from a groin complaint while defender Jozo Simunovic (knee), striker Leigh Griffiths (thigh and virus), midfielder Daniel Arzani (knee) and goalkeeper Scott Bain (thumb) are still out.

Livingston provisional squad: Stewart, Devlin, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Savane, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Stobbs, Souda, Tiffoney, Pepe, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pepe, Robinson, Sarkic.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Bauer, Elhamed, Frimpong, Ajer, Bolingoli, Jullien, Taylor, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Hayes, Morgan, Bayo, Johnston, Elyounoussi, Gordon.