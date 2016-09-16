Lyon close to signing Adebayor, confirms Genesio

Bruno Genesio is set to meet with free agent Emmanuel Adebayor for discussions ahead of a potentially imminent move to Lyon.

Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid striker Adebayor is without a club after his six-month deal at Crystal Palace expired in June.

The 32-year-old, who scored one goal in 15 appearances in all competitions for Palace, was reportedly close to joining Fulham on deadline day in August.

However, with star forward Alexandre Lacazette sidelined due to injury, Adebayor looks set to be drafted in as a reinforcement at Parc OL.

Asked whether the experienced striker could join soon, Genesio said: "Indeed he could. He has come to Lyon and I'll meet him, then we'll see what happens.

"I have many questions to ask him, especially concerning his time at Crystal Palace. I want to know about his current level, his physical level, his level of motivation to join us, his career.

"This is not a job interview, this is a player-coach interview. A trusted discussion to get an idea of who the player and the man is.

"I always said that there is the player, who is a very important part, but there is also the man behind and I think it is at least as important."

Genesio added there is always doubt around a new player, but will try to get Adebayor through a medical on Friday.

"The transfer window is shut and so we're talking about players who are out of contract for various reasons," the coach continued.

"You could always find something bad to say about our choices but the final decision will be taken with the team's best interests at heart.

"There is always an element of doubt in a transfer. After our meeting, we'll see whether he can go and have a medical."