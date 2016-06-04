Lyon confirm Barcelona approach for Umtiti

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed Barcelona have made an approach for Samuel Umtiti, but has stressed a transfer is still far away at this stage.

Recent reports from Spain suggested the 22-year-old is on the verge of signing a five-year deal with Barcelona, with the Catalans keen to bring in a replacement for Borussia Dortmund-bound Marc Bartra.

However, Aulas has insisted Barcelona have not followed up on their initial approach yet.

"Barcelona have approached us about Umtiti about 10 days ago," Aulas told Eurosport.

"But there are no negotiations taking place yet. Samuel is not on the verge of leaving the club."

Meanwhile, Umtiti's agent and brother Yannick was also adamant the transfer is by no means a done deal yet.

"I do not know where the information that it is already a done deal is coming from," he stated.

"There has not been contact with Barcelona yet. We are not negotiating about a transfer to Barcelona."

Umtiti, who was added to the France squad for Euro 2016 to replace the injured Jeremy Mathieu, has a contract with Lyon until June 2019.