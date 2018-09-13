Lyon midfielder Ndombele signs new five-year contract
Reported Tottenham target Tanguy Ndombele has committed his future to Lyon by signing a new five-year deal with the Ligue 1 side.
Lyon have announced Tanguy Ndombele has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2023.
Ndombele, a reported transfer target for Tottenham, thrived in his first season at Lyon after joining from Amiens.
And after agreeing a new five-year deal with the Ligue 1 club, the France Under-21 international is targeting further improvement.
"I'm happy to stay one more season at Lyon," Ndombele told the club's official website. "That's the thing I wanted.
"I hope we're going to have a great season. It was important to me. I only had one season here, I wanted to stay to continue my progression.
"I want to do great things here. I have personal goals, but I prefer to keep them for myself. I had a good season because people were not expecting me to be at that level."
Notre joueur a prolongé son contrat jusqu’en 2023 ! September 13, 2018
Houssem Aouar, Ferland Mendy and Marcelo have also recently committed their futures to Lyon with new contracts.
