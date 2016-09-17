Lyon pull out of Adebayor deal

Lyon have pulled out of a move to sign free agent Emmanuel Adebayor.

The 32-year-old Togo international was expected to link up with the Ligue 1 side after coach Bruno Genesio indicated a deal for the striker was in the pipeline.

Adebayor, whose previous clubs include Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid, spent the latter half of last season with Crystal Palace, but he will not be joining Lyon.

"Olympique Lyonnais has decided not to pursue the discussions initiated with Emmanuel Adebayor who, since the beginning of the week, had delayed his trip to Lyon before coming yesterday to OL Park where Bruno Genesio was able to speak with him," Lyon said in a statement.

Lyon, seeking fresh forward options due to Alexandre Lacazette's injury, noted Adebayor expressed a desire to play in the Africa Cup of Nations, which may rule him out of action for several weeks, while he could not be registered to play in Champions League group matches.