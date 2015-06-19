Lyon ready to offer Lacazette bumper new deal

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is ready to break the bank to keep star striker Alexandre Lacazette at the club.

France international Lacazette scored 27 goals in Ligue 1 last season, leading speculation that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing the 24-year-old.

However, Aulas does not believe that Lacazette will leave the Stade de Gerland in the close-season.

"Alex is under contract until 2018," Aulus said at a news conference on Friday. "He is better to stay at Lyon and we want to keep him.

"Alexandre wishes to be the number one and receive the biggest salary at the club, which is absolutely understandable.

"He will earn at least €4million a year."