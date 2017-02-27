Lyon to sue 15-year-old who took Depay and Lacazette selfie

French journalist Julien Laurens broke the news on Sunday, saying the club are taking legal action against the teenager.

“This young boy is 15. He wanted to celebrate with his heroes Depay and Lacazette after they scored their fourth goal against Dijon last week,” he told the European Football Show on BT.

“So he ran on the pitch, took a selfie with Lacazette and now Lyon are taking him to court, suing him!

“He said ‘I was so happy, I didn’t really think’ and now he has to meet the club in court.”

Sued for a selfie... @OL_English are taking a 15-year-old fan to court! #BTEFShttps://t.co/HIXk1qWUSG

— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) February 26, 2017

Thirteen points behind Nice in the race for Champions League football, perhaps they really don't have anything better to do.

