Lyon’s Champions League record unlikely to be repeated – Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze doubts any team will ever repeat Lyon’s feat of winning five Women’s Champions League titles in a row.

The 28-year-old England defender ended her stint at the French giants in style by claiming her third Champions League winners medal as Lyon eased past Wolfsburg 3-1 in San Sebastian.

Bronze hailed Lyon’s record seventh Champions League crown as the ideal way to round off her three years in France, admitting she is “probably” now heading back to home shores.

Lyon celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women’s Champions League final for the fifth successive time (Villar Lopez/Pool via AP)

“Every single title is special, so to win another one is so special, and for five in a row,” Bronze told BT Sport.

“I can’t see any women’s team ever being able to accomplish that achievement ever again.

“It’s a remarkable achievement that the club has done. It’s hard enough to get to the final, let alone win it.

“People said it was the best time to play Lyon because we had so many injuries, but the first-half we were still the better team.

“We’ve got the strongest squad in the world.”

Eugenie Le Sommer, Saki Kumagai and Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir all hit the net as Lyon triumphed again.

Alex Popp hit back for Wolfsburg with a smart header, but Lyon were never under any real threat of losing their vice-like grip on Europe’s top club honour.

Bronze has been linked with a return to former club Manchester City, but though admitting she is likely to return to England she stopped short of confirming her destination.

Asked if she will return to England next, Bronze said: “Yeah, probably, this is my last game with a French team for now.

Lucy Bronze has been linked with a move back to Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’m happy to finish on a high like this now.”

And when pressed on whether she will return to City, she added: “I think everybody’s going to say that because that’s where I was before.

“I don’t think anything’s 100 per cent at the minute.”

👑 CHAMPIONS AGAIN 👑— #UWCL (@UWCL) August 30, 2020

Wolfsburg’s Denmark forward Pernille Harder admitted Lyon deserved their victory.

“We had to work harder for our chances than Lyon, Lyon overall were the better team,” Harder told BT Sport.

“We were braver in the second half.

“When you look back we should have done that from the beginning.”