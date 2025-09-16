Manchester United's senior players 'confused' by Ruben Amorim as Old Trafford squad threatens mutiny: report

Manchester United are edging closer to their latest full-blown crisis with the team still languishing in the lower reaches of the Premier League table after four matches.

The Red Devils were beaten comprehensively by local rivals Manchester City at the weekend, barely laying a glove on Pep Guardiola's men.

While Amorim's job is not under threat, according to Old Trafford sources, supporters have begun to call for change in order to avoid a repeat of last season's disappointing 15th-place finish.

Manchester United squad 'confused' by Ruben Amorim's unwillingness to change

Amorim presided over a 3-0 defeat by Man City at the weekend (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United spent over £200 million on fresh attacking talent during the summer transfer window but did little to supplement other areas of Amorim's squad.

Senne Lammens arrived late in the window to challenge Altay Bayindir for the No.1 spot, but aside from the Belgian goalkeeper, Man United's squad is largely the same as it was last year.

New signing Benjamin Sesko (Image credit: Getty Images)

New attacking trio Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko have returned just one goal between them so far this term.

A new report in the Daily Mirror claims senior Man United players are 'confused' and 'frustrated' at Amorim's apparent unwillingness to change the team's tactical setup.

For almost a year now, Man United have been too easy to play against, but Amorim appears wedded to his approach, which is yet to pay dividends.

"Amorim's rigid 3-4-3 formation and his refusal to adapt to any other set-up is said to have caused huge concern among key members of the squad.

"Some United players are said to feel Amorim is undermining them by repeatedly asking them to fit into a system they are not equipped to play," the report states.

While the identity of the dissenting Man United players in question is not disclosed, the potential for a dressing room mutiny is heightened by the fact it is supposedly senior squad members dissatisfied with the Portuguese coach's setup.

Amorim remains bookmakers' second-favourite to be the next manager facing the sack, despite Old Trafford chiefs standing behind their man.