Manchester United's senior players 'confused' by Ruben Amorim as Old Trafford squad threatens mutiny: report
Manchester United players have reportedly been left 'confused' and 'frustrated' by Ruben Amorim's tactical inflexibility
Manchester United are edging closer to their latest full-blown crisis with the team still languishing in the lower reaches of the Premier League table after four matches.
The Red Devils were beaten comprehensively by local rivals Manchester City at the weekend, barely laying a glove on Pep Guardiola's men.
While Amorim's job is not under threat, according to Old Trafford sources, supporters have begun to call for change in order to avoid a repeat of last season's disappointing 15th-place finish.
Manchester United squad 'confused' by Ruben Amorim's unwillingness to change
Man United spent over £200 million on fresh attacking talent during the summer transfer window but did little to supplement other areas of Amorim's squad.
Senne Lammens arrived late in the window to challenge Altay Bayindir for the No.1 spot, but aside from the Belgian goalkeeper, Man United's squad is largely the same as it was last year.
New attacking trio Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko have returned just one goal between them so far this term.
A new report in the Daily Mirror claims senior Man United players are 'confused' and 'frustrated' at Amorim's apparent unwillingness to change the team's tactical setup.
For almost a year now, Man United have been too easy to play against, but Amorim appears wedded to his approach, which is yet to pay dividends.
"Amorim's rigid 3-4-3 formation and his refusal to adapt to any other set-up is said to have caused huge concern among key members of the squad.
"Some United players are said to feel Amorim is undermining them by repeatedly asking them to fit into a system they are not equipped to play," the report states.
While the identity of the dissenting Man United players in question is not disclosed, the potential for a dressing room mutiny is heightened by the fact it is supposedly senior squad members dissatisfied with the Portuguese coach's setup.
Amorim remains bookmakers' second-favourite to be the next manager facing the sack, despite Old Trafford chiefs standing behind their man.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
