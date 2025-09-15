Barcelona undergo perfect preparation for Newcastle United visit despite internal issues
Barcelona's opening game of this season's Champions League takes place in the north-east of England against Newcastle United
Barcelona's preparation for Thursday evening's Champions League encounter with Newcastle could hardly have gone much better.
The LaLiga giants pay a visit to St. James' Park for the first time since the 2002-03 season when they presided over a 2-0 win over Sir Bobby's Robson's side on English soil.
Hansi Flick's team are currently second in the Spanish top flight, having scored the most goals of any club in LaLiga after the opening four matchdays of the season.
Barcelona's perfect preparation for Premier League test
Newcastle, on the other hand, recorded their first win of the new campaign at the weekend with a 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
New signing Nick Woltemade scored a header 30 minutes into his Magpies debut, although fellow attacking addition Yoane Wissa was sidelined with an injury picked up during the international break and awaits his black-and-white bow.
Wissa will not feature against Los Cules as a result, leaving Woltemade to lead the line against Flick's men.
Barcelona may be without teenage sensation Lamine Yamal for the trip to England after the youngster missed the team's 6-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday evening.
The issue was described as 'discomfort in the pubic area', causing Yamal to sit out the resounding win, which marked Barça's third in four league matches so far this term.
Before the match, it was revealed fellow attacking talisman Raphinha would miss out on a starting place after reportedly turning up late for training.
Due to further delays in returning to the soon-to-be-renovated ground Camp Nou, Barcelona's first home league match of the season was held at Estadi Johan Cruyff.
The stadium located next to the club's training ground holds just 6,000 fans and is typically used by their reserve and women's teams.
Yamal's absence, stadium delay and Raphinha's omission from the starting XI, the situation potentially spelled trouble off the pitch for Eddie Howe's next opponents. Before long, though, the Catalan club did what they do best and put Valencia to the sword.
Fermin Lopez opened the scoring during the first half, before Raphinha was introduced from the bench at half-time.
After seven minutes, the Brazilian found the back of the net to extend Barça's lead, before Lopez added his second. Raphinha scored his second of the game shortly after, then Robert Lewandowski was brought on, finishing the game with a brace of his own.
Thursday's game gives Newcastle an extra day to prepare for the fixture and the advantage of playing at home, although Barcelona will undoubtedly be buoyed by their recent victory.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
