Barcelona undergo perfect preparation for Newcastle United visit despite internal issues

Barcelona's preparation for Thursday evening's Champions League encounter with Newcastle could hardly have gone much better.

The LaLiga giants pay a visit to St. James' Park for the first time since the 2002-03 season when they presided over a 2-0 win over Sir Bobby's Robson's side on English soil.

Hansi Flick's team are currently second in the Spanish top flight, having scored the most goals of any club in LaLiga after the opening four matchdays of the season.

Barcelona's perfect preparation for Premier League test

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates victory over Valencia, September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle, on the other hand, recorded their first win of the new campaign at the weekend with a 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

New signing Nick Woltemade scored a header 30 minutes into his Magpies debut, although fellow attacking addition Yoane Wissa was sidelined with an injury picked up during the international break and awaits his black-and-white bow.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wissa will not feature against Los Cules as a result, leaving Woltemade to lead the line against Flick's men.

Barcelona may be without teenage sensation Lamine Yamal for the trip to England after the youngster missed the team's 6-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday evening.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The issue was described as 'discomfort in the pubic area', causing Yamal to sit out the resounding win, which marked Barça's third in four league matches so far this term.

Before the match, it was revealed fellow attacking talisman Raphinha would miss out on a starting place after reportedly turning up late for training.

Hansi Flick, Barcelona boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to further delays in returning to the soon-to-be-renovated ground Camp Nou, Barcelona's first home league match of the season was held at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The stadium located next to the club's training ground holds just 6,000 fans and is typically used by their reserve and women's teams.

Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yamal's absence, stadium delay and Raphinha's omission from the starting XI, the situation potentially spelled trouble off the pitch for Eddie Howe's next opponents. Before long, though, the Catalan club did what they do best and put Valencia to the sword.

Fermin Lopez opened the scoring during the first half, before Raphinha was introduced from the bench at half-time.

After seven minutes, the Brazilian found the back of the net to extend Barça's lead, before Lopez added his second. Raphinha scored his second of the game shortly after, then Robert Lewandowski was brought on, finishing the game with a brace of his own.

Thursday's game gives Newcastle an extra day to prepare for the fixture and the advantage of playing at home, although Barcelona will undoubtedly be buoyed by their recent victory.