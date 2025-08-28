JULES BREACH: England's Lionesses are a special group of players who showed their 'never give up' attitude to win Euro 2025... and the impact was huge in America too

A new season is now underway, but as a fan of the Lionesses, I don’t think I will ever tire of shouting about England being back-to-back champions of Europe. The team gave us incredible memories this summer, and FFT wanted to know what it was like for me to present the coverage for Fox Sports in the US.

The Lionesses began the tournament under huge pressure as defending champions, and to suffer defeat to France in their opening group stage fixture was just the beginning of the most unscripted chaos and brilliance that only sport can provide.

Being part of the broadcast team that brought that all to life for a US audience was real fun. Americans are passionate sports fans and also huge supporters of women’s football. Covering the Euros for the same broadcasters that will host next summer’s men’s World Cup gave me just a taste of the excitement that will bring, with the tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico now less than a year away.

Jules Breach hosted the Women's Euros on Fox Sports in America with pundits Ari Hingst, Lianne Sanderson and Carli Lloyd (Image credit: Fox Sport)

The question I’m asked most is ‘How much interest was there in the Women’s Euros in the US?’. Fans of the women’s game will agree that accessibility is key, and Fox Sports nailed it.

All 31 matches of the tournament were broadcast live, with 19 of those aired on the main free-to-air channel. It was the first time in the US that the Women’s Euros were broadcast on English-language network television, and the appetite was there. The coverage broke multiple records for viewership, with the final between England and Spain watched by more than 1.3 million viewers.

There were plenty of players in the competition that ply their trade in the NWSL, which was an extra draw for US fans, but the drama, intriguing storylines and fascinating match-ups were what really got viewers hooked.

England manager Sarina Wiegman celebrates winning her third successive Euros and danced and sang with her favourite artist, Burna Boy, at the victory parade outside Buckingham Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was echoed in the line-up of stars that joined me for each game, including the two-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, plus four-time European champion Ari Hingst of Germany, ex-England star Lianne Sanderson as well as Scotland great Jen Beattie.

Former US international quartet Julie Ertz, Lori Lindsey, Stu Holden and Alexi Lalas were also Led by an incredible manager, it was a brilliant tournament, won by a special group of players part of the team, with another British broadcaster, Jacqui Oatley, as the lead commentator.

Getting to cover a major tournament win for England on live TV was something I’ll never forget – although being completely outnumbered by Americans, I had to suffer the Lionesses’ extra-time and penalties all on my own!

Major tournaments in the women’s game are launchpads for continuing the growth of the sport, and as well as those numbers on US television, the huge footfall in Switzerland proved that.

England's Chloe Kelly scores the winning penalty in the final shoot-out against Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were record-breaking attendances across the games with the total clocked at 657,291, which is the largest attendance ever recorded at a Women’s Euros, overtaking the 2022 sum in England. The hope is that there is a lasting effect both in the host country and around the world, as the women’s game continues on this trajectory. The excitement and ripple effect was certainly felt even as far as America. The Lionesses’ Euro 2022 win created a massive legacy here in England.

There were increased attendances at WSL grounds, as well as a large spike in girls taking part in football at school, plus a rise in sponsorship and TV deals, so we can only imagine the impact a double tournament win should have. Euro 2025 further established the motivational power of the Lionesses, not because they lifted silverware, but because of how they did it.

The lasting message from the tournament was that even when you are doubted, when you are on the brink of an exit, never give up. Led by an incredible manager in Sarina Wiegman, who guided England to a first major trophy win on foreign soil, it was a brilliant tournament, won by a special group of players. England winning their first Euros in 2022 was the start of something.

The Lionesses have backed it up with another trophy. These players are no flash in the pan, and hopefully, neither is England winning a trophy on foreign soil. The countdown to next year’s men’s World Cup is now on – if my experience is anything to go by, it’s going to be another very exciting summer, in a country ready to get swept away with football fever.