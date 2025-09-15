Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk refuses to reveal what he told Alexander Isak before summer move from Newcastle United

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk does not want to discuss what was said between himself and then-Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak after the 2025 Carabao Cup Final.

The two players were seen to exchange words shortly after the final whistle, in which Isak scored what proved to be the winning goal for the Magpies.

Some supporters have speculated the Liverpool skipper mentioned something about a summer move to Anfield given the nature of this past summer's long-running transfer saga.

Virgil van Dijk won't disclose details of private conversation with Liverpool teammate

Alexander Isak in Liverpool training (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isak sealed his Anfield switch on deadline day, becoming the British transfer record holder in the process.

His departure from St. James' Park, after going on strike and refusing to play for the Geordies, rankled with supporters of the north-east club, who feel the Swede has tarnished his legacy on Tyneside.

Alexander Isak warms up before Newcastle's final day defeat to Everton last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isak's role in Newcastle's return to the Champions League this season was nothing short of considerable given he found the net 23 times in the Premier League during 2024-25.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League opener this term, Van Dijk has publicly welcomed the Sweden international, but would not be drawn on the specifics of their conversation on the pitch at Wembley back in March.

“I'm not telling you," the Dutchman said to reporters. "Maybe in two years time or three years time, I will tell you. But not now. I can't remember.”

Van Dijk has also set his new teammate a physical challenge after Isak sat out Liverpool's 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday due to fitness issues.

Alexander Isak of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 10, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“Now he's here, he's a part of the family and it is time for him to be as fit as he can as quickly as possible, and be important for us with goals, with assists, with link-up play, and with what Hugo [Ekitike] has already been showing and doing, pushing each other and bringing us to the next level.”

Isak's first appearance since May came during the recent international break, however, the Sweden forward was only given 18 minutes off the bench in a 2-0 defeat by Kosovo. Arne Slot has acknowledged the striker needs more time to build match fitness.