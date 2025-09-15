'He’s a game changer, and those are invaluable' Former Chelsea man Tony Dorigo on the genius of Cole Palmer

By published

Ex-Blue Dorigo believes Palmer can inspire Chelsea to even greater heights this season

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has scored 14 goals for the Blues so far this term
Cole Palmer has developed into one of the world's best attackers at Chelsea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tony Dorigo has heaped praise on Cole Palmer after the Chelsea forward’s stunning rise since leaving Manchester City, describing him as a player capable of deciding matches on his own.

Palmer has been praised for his big-game mentality recently, having scored in both the Club World Cup and Conference League finals this year, and for England in the Euro 2024 final last year.

Dorigo believes it has something to do with the finishing school that the Chelsea man attended.

"When he’s on form and he does his bits of magic, you are winning the game." Dorigo has no doubt that Palmer has become Chelsea's talisman

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his side&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 08, 2024 in London, England.

Palmer celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur last December. (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

“Palmer has been amazing and it’s interesting, because you look at the players that have come out of Man City, where they perhaps haven’t been given enough opportunities, and they’ve flourished,” Dorigo tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Oddspedia.

“Palmer is an example of that.”

Cole Palmer #10 of Chelsea FC looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between CR Flamengo and Chelsea FC at Lincoln Financial Field on June 20, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Palmer in action during Chelsea's successful Club World Cup campaign. (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Signed from City in the summer of 2023, Palmer arrived at Stamford Bridge as a highly regarded but relatively untested talent.

Few expected him to carry such responsibility for Chelsea, yet within months, he had established himself as their main goal threat and talisman.

Dorigo admits that the scale of his impact has taken everyone by surprise.

“Nobody could have expected the effect he had,” Dorigo reflects. “He’s turned into a gamechanger. When he’s on form and he does his bits of magic, you are winning the game. Those types of players are invaluable.”

John Bumstead (right) and Tony Dorigo celebrate promotion with Chelsea in April 1989.

Tony Dorigo (left) has had his say on Palmer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer’s composure in front of goal, creativity in tight spaces and ability to step up in key moments have transformed Chelsea’s attacking threat.

For Dorigo, it is the confidence with which the 23-year-old has grown into his role that sets him apart. “He’s grown into that role and at times he’s been unplayable,” he says.

Ed McCambridge
Ed McCambridge
Staff Writer

Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.