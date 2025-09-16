Alexander Isak Liverpool debut imminent ahead of Atletico Madrid visit after Arne Slot training decision

Alexander Isak in Liverpool training, September 2025
Alexander Isak in Liverpool training, September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak could feature against Atletico Madrid in the Reds' Champions League opener.

The Swedish international has been pictured in training for Arne Slot's side ahead of Atletico Madrid's visit to Anfield on Wednesday.

Isak was not involved in the matchday squad over the weekend as Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Alexander Isak building fitness ahead of imminent Liverpool debut

Alexander Isak in Liverpool training

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds have been fortunate to score late winners in a number of their games already this season, but will hope the arrival of Isak can help them put opponents to the sword earlier than second half stoppage time moving forward.

Isak has not made a competitive club appearance since May in what proved to be his final appearance in a Newcastle United shirt.

Swedish football player Alexander Isak (C) arrives to attend a training session with Sweden&#039;s national team in Bos&amp;Atilde;&amp;para;n in Liding&amp;Atilde;&amp;para; on the outskirts of Stockholm, Sweden, on September 2, 2025. Record spending of &amp;Acirc;&amp;pound;3 billion ($4 billion) during the summer transfer window further cements the Premier League as the &amp;quot;most competitive in world football&amp;quot;, according to financial experts Deloitte. The window closed in dramatic style late on Monday, September 1, 2025, when Liverpool announced the British record &amp;Acirc;&amp;pound;125 million signing of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak after a day of big moves. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Alexander Isak in Sweden training earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Magpies' end-of-season defeat by Everton would be the last time Isak pulled on the black-and-white stripes, subsequently going on strike at St. James' Park in order to push through his eventual Liverpool move.

As a consequence of the long-running transfer saga which was only resolved on deadline day, Isak's preparation for the new season has been disrupted, meaning his match fitness has been lacking somewhat.

Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson restricted the country's star man to just 18 minutes from the bench during September's international break, a gesture Slot applauded upon Isak's return to Merseyside.

However, his participation in open training on Tuesday indicates the striker is edging closer to a Liverpool debut.

Alexander Isak signs for Liverpool in a British record transfer from Newcastle

Alexander Isak signs for Liverpool in a British record transfer from Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Curtis Jones is a doubt for the Madrid club's visit, though, after he was not pictured with the first-team group at the AXA Training Centre.

If Isak does not feature in midweek, he may well make his Reds bow in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

