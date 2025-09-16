Alexander Isak Liverpool debut imminent ahead of Atletico Madrid visit after Arne Slot training decision

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak could feature against Atletico Madrid in the Reds' Champions League opener.

The Swedish international has been pictured in training for Arne Slot's side ahead of Atletico Madrid's visit to Anfield on Wednesday.

Isak was not involved in the matchday squad over the weekend as Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Alexander Isak building fitness ahead of imminent Liverpool debut

The Reds have been fortunate to score late winners in a number of their games already this season, but will hope the arrival of Isak can help them put opponents to the sword earlier than second half stoppage time moving forward.

Isak has not made a competitive club appearance since May in what proved to be his final appearance in a Newcastle United shirt.

The Magpies' end-of-season defeat by Everton would be the last time Isak pulled on the black-and-white stripes, subsequently going on strike at St. James' Park in order to push through his eventual Liverpool move.

As a consequence of the long-running transfer saga which was only resolved on deadline day, Isak's preparation for the new season has been disrupted, meaning his match fitness has been lacking somewhat.

Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson restricted the country's star man to just 18 minutes from the bench during September's international break, a gesture Slot applauded upon Isak's return to Merseyside.

However, his participation in open training on Tuesday indicates the striker is edging closer to a Liverpool debut.

Curtis Jones is a doubt for the Madrid club's visit, though, after he was not pictured with the first-team group at the AXA Training Centre.

If Isak does not feature in midweek, he may well make his Reds bow in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday afternoon.