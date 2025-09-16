EA Sports FC 26 ratings: Every 80-rated player and above

Alexander Isak has had an improvement in FC 26

The EA Sports FC 26 ratings have dropped, with every player's ratings now revealed in the game.

The likely suspects top the charts, with Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe among the best-rated men's players in the game, while Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati lead the way for the women.

Below, you can find the complete list of ratings for every player in the game ranked 80 or above in EA Sports FC 26.

For several players or teams you may notice that the names aren't what you expect – Alejandro Balde is simply referred to as “Balde”, for example, and EA's lack of a license for Inter Milan leaves them simply as ‘Lombardia FC’ – but we've left every name as its EA equivalent, for ease of use.

You can use the search bar at the top to find a player that you're intrigued to find the stats for, or a nation or club that you'd like to see the top players for: just search and the dropdown menu will give you suggestions as to who you're looking for.

PREORDER EA Sports FC 26: £62.95 at Amazon With improved gameplay, handy new features and tons more updates, EA Sports FC 26 is the most highly anticipated console release in the football world, and it's dropping on September 26.

Feel free, too, to rank the players by their stats: just click on any of the stats columns to sort.

At the bottom of the page, meanwhile, we assess the top-rated players in each category of the game, so you don't have to. Enjoy!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

EA Sports FC 26 ratings: players 80 and above

Men's

Women's

Crunching the numbers

Who is the best player overall in EA Sports FC 26?

Mohamed Salah had a fantastic 2024/25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

To the surprise of precisely no one, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe are the top-rated players in FC 26, with both given a 91-rating following their storming campaigns last term. Rodri, Virgil Van Dijk, Erling Haaland and cover star, Jude Bellingham, are close behind on 90.

For the women's game, Barcelona duo Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati are 91-rated, too, with Caroline Graham Hansen, Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey (known mononymously as Mariona in the FC universe), Khadija Shaw and Mapi Leon all 89-rated.

Who is the fastest player in EA Sports FC 26?

Karim Adeyemi is rapid (Image credit: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe is still the fastest guy in the game: the Real Madrid star is 97-rated for pace, ahead of Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund on 96 and Lois Openda, Moussa Diaby, Nuno Mendes and Vinicius Jr (just Vini. Jr, on FC 26), on 95.

Rosemonde Kouassi and Tabitha Chawinga are the fastest women's players in the game, given 94-rated pace. Delphine Cascarino, Melchie Dumornay are 93-rated.

The two slowest players to have an 80-rated card are Harry Maguire and Sergio Busquets. Milk turns faster than their 35-rated running.

Who has the best shooting stats in EA Sports FC 26?

Kane is unstoppable in FC 26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane is the sharpest shooter in the game with 92-rated shooting, ahead of Erling Haaland on 91, Kylian Mbappe on 90 and 89-rated Alexander Isak and Robert Lewandowski. Cristiano Ronaldo, Serhou Guirassy, Lautaro Martinez, Ousmane Dembele and Mohamed Salah are all 88-rated.

Khadija Shaw and Alexia Putellas are 89-rated for shooting, with Ewa Pajor and Alessia Russo 88-rated.

Who is the best passer in EA Sports FC 26?

Alexia Putellas is the women's game's best passer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's still 92-rated Kevin De Bruyne. 91-rated Ederson and 90-rated Manuel Neuer are next, ahead of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Kimmich, all 89-rated.

Alexia Putellas is 90-rated, ahead of Caroline Graham Hansen on 88, and 87-rated Sakina Karchaoui, Lindsey Heaps in the women's game.

Who is the best dribbler in EA Sports FC 26?

Dembele is FC 26's best dribbler (Image credit: Alamy)

93-rated Ousmane Dembele is the king of dribbling for FC 26, one point ahead of compatriot Kylian Mbappe. Vini. Jr and Pedri are 91-rated.

For the women, Debinha, Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas are 91-rated and Mariona and Caroline Graham Hansen are next on the list with 90-rated dribbling.

Who is the best defender in EA Sports FC 26?

Virgil van Dijk is a rock in FC 26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 90-rated defensive stats, Virgil Van Dijk tops the charts, a point ahead of Marquinhos and two ahead of Alessandro Bastoni and Gabriel.

Mapi Leon is the highest-rated women's defender with 90-rated defensive stats. 88-rated Leah Williamson and Irene Paredes follow.

Who has the best physical stats in EA Sports FC 26?

Viktor Gyokeres is a surprise physical beast (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Perhaps surprisingly, 91-rated Viktor Gyokeres tops this attribute, with Baris Alper Yilmaz and Joelinton awarded a 90 for physicality.

Gabriela Garcia, Alexandra Popp and Christiane Endler all get an 89 for physical prowese, ahead of 88-rated Racheal Kundananji and Millie Bright.