Lyon's Memphis Depay revels in two-goal performance

Memphis Depay dazzled for Lyon with a brace and an assist in Sunday's 5-0 demolition of Metz and the former Manchester United forward is hoping to continue his impressive run of form in France.

Depay - who arrived from Old Trafford in January - found the back of the net on either side of half-time, opening the scoring with a rebound and doubling the lead in the 53rd minute with a low shot across Metz goalkeeper Thomas Didillon.

Ivan scored past his own goalkeeper in the 74th minute, before Depay turned provider for Alexandre Lacazatte four minutes later and Mathieu Valbuena completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Depay, who struggled for goals and consistency at United, has now scored three goals in four matches and speaking post-match, the Dutchman said: "I am very happy to score twice.

Allez Lyon! What a team performance, flawless! February 26, 2017

"I could have scored even more goals, it's a shame but I'm happy with this big victory.

"I had great opportunities. Next time, I will put those chances in the back of the net. I want to continue in this dynamic as I regain some rhythm.

"I feel very good...I do not know if this is my best game. I do not want to look back. I was better against Dijon but my two goals were important for the team. The spirit of the team is very good.

"It is really good to play alongside Alex Lacazette. I get along very well with him, I do not even need to see him to play with him. He has incredible skill.

"We have a young team, which allows me to integrate more easily. I think that all Lyonnais should come to Parc OL because it is really a magnificent stadium. The team needs the supporters."