Maccabi Tel-Aviv boss targets nine points from final games

Maccabi Tel-Aviv manager Slavisa Jokanovic is targeting nine points from his team's final three games after their 2-0 Champions League defeat at Porto on Tuesday.

Vincent Aboubakar and Yacine Brahimi scored the goals in the space of four first-half minutes shortly before the break to condemn the champions of Israel - who are yet to score in the campaign - to a third straight defeat in this season's competition.

Jokanovic feels Maccabi are making progress with each match they play and set his players a bold target for their return fixtures in Group G.

"We cannot be happy about not winning the game, but we showed some progress even if it is still not enough for this level," he told UEFA.

"We didn't let them create many chances at some moments of the game and generally my team stick to the plan and did what we wanted on the pitch.

"I expect us to keep improving. We have to be satisfied with our progress. I want to get nine points out of the next three matches."

Maccabi face Porto at home in the return tie on November 4 before they play Chelsea at home ahead of their final group game in Ukraine against Dynamo Kiev.