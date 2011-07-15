Macheda delighted with Man United return

The 19-year-old Italian recently returned from a frustrating six-month loan spell at Serie A side Sampdoria, where he failed to hit the net in 14 league appearances as the Genoa-based side were relegated from Italy's top flight.

And the Italy Under-21 international has spoken of his happiness at returning to Manchester United.

“I couldn't wait to get back here when I was in Italy, even though it's my country.

“Nothing can compare to Manchester United, so I'm really happy to get back here, and I hope to stay.

"At the start [of the loan spell], I played and did well. I scored a goal but then the manager didn't choose me for the 11 starters and I had a difficult time.

"I didn't play really a lot but it's an experience. I've learned a lot from that experience. It makes me a better player and a better man, the bad experience makes you grow up.

"When I came back here, the first day in training, I realised that Manchester United is the best club in the world. When you see the other teams, you can see the difference so I'm really, really happy.

"I enjoyed it. I've been training hard and now I hope to keep going like that. I hope to score more in the coming games and the USA seems to bring love to me."

Macheda scored twice in United's 4-1 friendly win over New England Revolution on Wednesday evening.