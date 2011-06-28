Macheda happy to make Premier League return

The 19-year-old Italian recently returned from a frustrating six-month loan spell at Serie A side Sampdoria, where he failed to hit the net in 14 league appearances as the Genoa-based side were relegated from Italy's top flight.

And the Italy Under-21 international has welcomed his return to England, where he believes his development will be better served.

"Psychologically it was not easy because to go from United to Sampdoria and to fight to avoid the drop was a difficult situation," Macheda said in The Sun.

"I wanted to have an experience in Italy but now I want to remain in the Premier League. England is better suited for young players."

"I arrived in Genoa with great enthusiasm. The first few games the team and I did very well but I did not find continuity."

The forward shot to prominence in 2009 when he scored crucial winning goals in his first two matches for United against Aston Villa and Sunderland, helping the Red Devils to their third successive Premier League title.

But he has since found it more difficult to make an impact, scoring just twice in his last 25 outing for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.