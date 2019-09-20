MacKenzie missing for Buddies

Gary MacKenzie will miss St Mirren’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hamilton.

The defender suffered concussion against Ross County last weekend and Kirk Broadfoot is set to start after coming off the bench in Dingwall.

Saints otherwise have a full squad apart from striker Cody Cooke (knee).

Hamilton have Steve Davies and Scott Martin back in their squad after the pair made their comebacks for the reserves against Motherwell on Monday. Midfielder Martin is looking to make his first appearance of the season.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton and Johnny Hunt are still unavailable through injury.

Provisional St Mirren squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, Broadfoot, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, McAllister, Morias, Obika, Lyness.

Provisional Hamilton squad: Fon Williams, Fjortoft, Easton, Hamilton, McMann, Want, McGowan, Gogic, Mimnaugh, Hughes, MacKinnon, Beck, Alston, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Adedoyin, Moyo, Davies, Martin, Southwood.