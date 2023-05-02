'Maddison needs to learn his lesson': Jordan Pickford taunts Leicester City midfielder after penalty save

Jordan Pickford poked fun at James Maddison after Monday night's game between Leicester City and Everton, following his penalty save from the midfielder in the first half.

With the score 2-1 in the first half of crucial relegation fixture, Leicester were awarded a penalty when Michael Keane handled in the box. Maddison had the opportunity to put Leicester 3-1 up from the spot, but he failed to capitalise on the opportunity as Pickford thwarted him.

A camera close-up of the goalkeeper's water bottle, emblazoned with images, by the side of the pitch highlighted where Leicester's penalty takers would likely go in last night's game.

The graphic next to Maddison's name showed he prefers to go down the middle, with 60 per cent of his efforts placed there. As the 26-year-old stepped up, Pickford feigned left and right before sticking to the centre for when the ball was struck, ultimately helping him save the shot from his England team-mate.

(Image credit: Sky Sports)

“Madders [Maddison] needs to learn his lesson - don’t play poker, by the sounds of it," Pickford joked after the game.

"No, I do my homework. I called it this morning where I would go. He is a good player and he would've expected me to move, but I double-bluffed him and got one up on him. It was a big moment and I'm happy to save it - it's what I'm there for."

Leicester manager Dean Smith isn't blaming Maddison for missing the penalty, though.

"James is our top scorer - if he scores no-one is asking the question," he said. "The goalkeeper stood up, which not many do. It happens."

Everton ended up drawing the game 2-2 at the King Power Stadium, with Alex Iwobi levelling the scores in the second half.

Despite the result, though, Everton still remain in the bottom three of the Premier League table, though they're only one point behind the three sides - Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Leicester City - directly above them.

With Southampton seemingly already relegated, it's likely the remaining two sides to go down to the Championship will come from that quartet of teams. Each side has just four games left to play, though, meaning time is running out for survival.