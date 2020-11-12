Madisha: Three Sundowns coaches like having Pitso

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha says that having three coaches at Sundowns is not confusing because the team understands what they want, adding that the three tacticians are akin to still having Pitso Mosimane in charge.

Following Mosimane’s departure, Downs appointed co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, while Steve Komphela came in as a senior coach.

While some may have questioned the move and ask whether a clash of ideas would cause confusion, Madisha has set the record straight insisting that everything has been running smoothly.

'It is not confusing, we understand what they want from us, and we’ve been working well with them,' said Madisha told the media.

'Steve Komphela is one of the great coaches. We are happy that he is part of the Mamelodi Sundowns family. He is more open to anything.

'Whenever you have a problem, you can go to him and whenever you need to improve on certain things you can go to him. He can add value to your football career. He does that, so I will say three coaches are more like what coach Pitso was to us.

'Pitso helped me to be a better player today. When I started, he would call me and tell me where I need to improve,' Madisha said.

'So just because he is not here, it doesn’t mean we don’t communicate. He still helps me even now while he is away. It was a bit emotional when he left. I didn’t believe it, but as a coach, he needs to take his career to the next level, and I’m happy for him that he went to Egypt to do what he has been doing with us.'