Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager's five most-used players?

We're after every current Premier League manager's most frequently used players, can you name them?

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 05: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Sporting Clube de Portugal and Manchester City at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 05, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
Which five players does Pep Guardiola rely on most? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that every manager has their favourites. Players they can rely on come rain or shine to get the best out of the team.

In an age of hectic schedules and constant rotation, managers seemingly still find a way to keep certain players in the lineup at all costs in order to maintain that all-important consistency that can be the difference between success and failure.

Think you know your manager's habits? We've compiled a quiz of each current Premier League manager's most frequently-used players.

Quiz! Can you name every manager who's managed three or more Premier League clubs?

This one is simple enough. For each and every Premier League manager, we're asking you to name the top five most-used players.

With 20 managers to get through, that's 100 places to fill. We're giving 12 minutes to work your way through the list and get every top five filled in.

Need further assistance? Don't worry, we all do sometimes!

Tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates to see how your managerial wisdom stacks up.

