Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager's five most-used players?
We're after every current Premier League manager's most frequently used players, can you name them?
It's no secret that every manager has their favourites. Players they can rely on come rain or shine to get the best out of the team.
In an age of hectic schedules and constant rotation, managers seemingly still find a way to keep certain players in the lineup at all costs in order to maintain that all-important consistency that can be the difference between success and failure.
Think you know your manager's habits? We've compiled a quiz of each current Premier League manager's most frequently-used players.
This one is simple enough. For each and every Premier League manager, we're asking you to name the top five most-used players.
With 20 managers to get through, that's 100 places to fill. We're giving 12 minutes to work your way through the list and get every top five filled in.
Need further assistance? Don’t worry, we all do sometimes! Simply log in to Kwizly, and they’ll provide you with an extra hint.
And what’s a quiz without the bragging rights to go with it? Tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates to see how your managerial wisdom stacks up.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.
