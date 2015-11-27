Madrid confirm Varane thigh injury

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane suffered a thigh muscle injury during Wednesday's Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk, the club have confirmed.

The France international was replaced after 31 minutes of Madrid's 4-3 success in Ukraine after suffering discomfort.

And Madrid confirmed the 22-year-old would continue to be assessed, although he is unlikely to fit for Sunday's trip to Eibar.

"After tests carried out today on the player Raphael Varane at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right thigh," read a club statement.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Varane has been ever-present for Rafael Benitez's side so far this season, playing in every minute for Madrid in Europe prior to the injury.